India using Indus water for industrial purposes

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Monday said India had started using the water from rivers Indus, Jehlum and Chenab for industrial purpose, which was a violation of the Indus Basin Treaty 1960 and a blatant human rights desecration. The treaty had ensured that India could only use water to generate electricity from these rivers if it did not disrupt water supply to Pakistan, he added.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an international conference on “Water: Future War and Peace in Subcontinent,” organized by Centre for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS) here. Delivering a presentation on “Water Sharing: A Critical Evaluation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT)” he said that the international community must play its role to urge India to fulfill its international obligations regarding the Indus Basin Treaty.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said that disputes related to water between Pakistan and India started in 1948, right after both the countries became independent.

He said, “Both the countries have fought two wars on the issue of water. While both parties complied with the Indus Basin Treaty of 1960. India cannot unilaterally annul the Treaty since it can only be done mutually.”

The minister stated, “India plans to build dams over rivers Jehlum and Chenab which is of great concern to Pakistan,” and “the world must take notice of water aggression by India and the World Bank needs to play a neutral role in this regard.”

He said, “The Indus River is the longest in Asia and 47 percent of its water falls in the territory of Pakistan. According to the Article 3 of Indus Water Treaty, there must be unrestricted flow of water whereas India is using this water for building its technical infrastructure.” However, the requirement, he said of Pakistan is to use this water for basic agriculture and domestic needs. —APP

