India using hate mongering against Pakistan: Fawad

Islamabad

In a sharp rebuke to Indian army chief’s threatening remarks, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that India was using hate mongering against Pakistan to bail out Prime Minister Narendra Modi following calls for his resignation over a French deal.

The information minister took to Twitter on Saturday to denounce the Indian government after New Delhi pulled out of a planned foreign minister-level meeting in New York and issued an undiplomatic statement resorting to personal attacks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry said that India Chief of Army Staff should know that he is an army chief not a BJP secretary general.

The information minister reacted on the provocative statement by the India COAS calling for a surprise action by the Indian security forces, a day after New Delhi canceled a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.

Chaudhry said that General Rawat is highlighting himself as a ‘tool’ of a political party.

He said that where Pakistan is calling for peace between both sides whereas the Indian army chief is restoring to warmongering.— INP

