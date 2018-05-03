India using chemical weapons against Kashmiris: AJK PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Frooq Haider Khan on Wednesday accused India of using chemical weapons in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“There are evidences that Indian forces deployed in Kashmir had been using weapons that contain chemical agents in Kashmir,” Prime Minister said during his visit to the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad.

“We demand an independent investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Indian-held Kashmir and gross violation of human rights of Kashmiri people by Indian forces,” PM Haider said.

Paying glowing tributes to Yaseen Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahamed Shah and others, he said pro leaders of Kashmir had lived most of their lives behind the bars and in struggle for their right to self determination.

Terming Kashmiri peoples’ struggle as struggle to complete Pakistan, he said India cannot lessen Kashmiri peoples’ love for Pakistan with coercion and oppression. He alleged that use of chemical weapons is worst kind of persecution that put the lives of entire population in danger.

The AJK Prime Minister assured the Hurriyat leadership that reinforcing Kashmir liberation struggle would remain first and priority of AJK government and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.