India using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris: Sehrai IOK HCBA concerned about health of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has deplored that India is applying brutal tactics like killings, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters and draconian laws to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Rizwan Ahmed Pandit, principal of a school, on his martyrdom anniversary. Rizwan Pandit was arrested by Indian police from his home in Awantipora area of Pulwama district and was tortured to death during the intervening night of 18th and 19th March, last year.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the custodial killings in occupied Kashmir were order of the day and hundreds, rather thousands, had perished in the interrogation centres run by the brutal Indian armed forces. He appealed to world community to force New Delhi to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to political demands for justice and rights.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in his statement welcomed the joint statement issued by Pakistan and Chinese leadership in Beijing. In the joint statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry at the conclusion of the two-day visit of Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, China reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should be peacefully resolved on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, speakers at a women’s congregation held by Self-determination Forum Jammu and Kashmir in Handwara deplored that India was using molestation of women as a weapon of war in occupied Kashmir to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. They said that the people of the territory would stage social boycott of India’s new Kashmiri collaborators, who must take lesson from the fate of the traitors of the past.

The High Court Bar Association at a meeting in Srinagar expressed serious concern about the health of illegally detained Kashmiris including its President, Mian Qayoom, and General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the entire world.

The occupation authorities have extended the ban on high-speed 3G and 4G Internet services till March 26. The home department of the occupied territory extended the ban through an order issued in Srinagar.

An Indian soldier, his wife and child were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh. So far, 11 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad paid homage to the Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad and Baramulla districts.—KMS