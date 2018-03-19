India uses inflammable chemical

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian occupational forces continue the use of Israel-made chemical substance to destroy houses and burn bodies of Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations in the Valley.

The troops freshly used highly inflammable chemical compound RD 2PNG to destroy four houses in Balhama area of Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Thursday. One of the three bodies, recovered from the debris of a house a day after the operation, was burnt beyond recognition by the use of the same chemical substance. Such chemical was also used on 22nd of June, 2017 at Kakpora, 14th of October, 2017 at Litter and on 3rd of July, 2017 at Bahmnoo in Pulwama district. Around half a dozen charred bodies of Kashmiri youth including a PhD scholar, Nisar Ahmad, were recovered from the debris of the houses, destroyed by the troops with the chemical substance.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, today, visited Balhama, Srinagar, to express solidarity with those whose houses were raised to ground by Indian forces in the garb of a Cordon and Search Operation on Thursday.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in their separate statements in Srinagar termed the anti-Kashmir remarks of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat as the reflection of the fascist ideology of Hindu extremist organisation on how to deal with the political will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Gilani said that Bhagwat’s remarks that ‘Kashmiris should be dealt with force’ reflected the policy of Indian leadership vis-à-vis Kashmiri people. He asked India to shun coercive measures and acknowledge the ground realities about the long-pending Kashmir dispute and adopt a realistic approach to resolve the dispute, peacefully.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that Kashmir was the world’s most militarized zone where Indian forces were laced with unbridled powers under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The forum pointed out that the act of eulogising the occupational army for keeping the territory and its people under forcible control was highly condemnable.—KMS