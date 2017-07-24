India to use new type of chemical gas against Kashmiri protestors

PPA Special Report

London

Encouraged by the silence of Western world against continued human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir the Indian security forces are now gearing up to use a more dangerous capsicum gel-based gas shells and spray to crush unarmed civil protestors.

Since last year Indian continued to pellet guns and PAVA gas against Kashmiri protestors and despite repeated calls by Kashmiri leader but the U.S. and its allies failed to take any notice of gross violations of human rights by Indian forces. Now Kashmiri protestors will face a more dangerous weapon that can cause skin cancer and permanent eye-defections.

According to reports reaching here, the Indian Border Security Force and army has made all preparation for the use of this new type of capsicum gel-based gas shells as early as by the first week of August.

A new lethal weapon against Kashmiri civilians is being prepared in spray can and shell forms and will be given in the custody of Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh)-based Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) of the Border Security Force.

TSU had released “Pava” teargas munitions last year for massive use by BSF, police and other units of the security forces.

Kashmiri protestors brave the massive use of Pava gas and continued their protests all over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, PAVA which is the chemical compound of Pelargonic Acid and Vanillyl Amide did affect the eyes and skins of hundreds of Kashmiris but could not foil their determination against Indian occupation forces.’

This new more dangerous chemical gas will cause long-term skin and eyes irritation. This new capsicum gel-based teargas mixed with oleoresin capsicum and chilli ingredients is being produced by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to reports by the end of July 2017 as many as 50,000 shells will be produced by the TSU and hundreds of cans for spray has been readied for use by the first week of August 2017.

The decision to harshly quell the Kashmiri protestors was taken at the annual general body meeting of the TSU which was held last week under the chairmanship of BSF Director General K K Sharma at the forces’ headquarters in Jammu. It was also decided that the Indian security forces would continue to use the pellet guns despite criticism by human rights bodies and Indian media. Thus pellet guns have caused the loss of sights by dozens of Kashmiri civilians.