India urged to stop killing of youth in occupied Kashmir

Jammu

The President of AJK chapter of Ummat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, has urged India to stop military operations and killing of innocent youth in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said that Indian troops martyred 33 youth and destroyed several residential houses in the month of April.

He said that in the garb of coronavirus testing more than a dozen pregnant women were fraudulently arrested in Bijbehara after they were called them for a normal check-up and many were being kept in the worst conditions.

He said the Indian forces continue the arrest of innocent youth in South Kashmir.

He said that many youth arrested from Khanabal were shifted to some undisclosed location.

He deplored that at a time when the world is striving hard to save lives of humans from the deadly coronavirus the occupation authorities had made the life of Kashmiri people more miserable.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah expressed serious concern over the granting of domicile of occupied Kashmir to three hundred thousand Hindu extremists by the Indian authorities.

He said that the move was aimed at changing the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir and turn Muslim majority in the territory into a minority.

He said that the Kashmiris would resist this Indian nefarious design tooth and nail.

Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah on the occasion of International Workers’ Day said that the people belonging to middle class and the working class in occupied Kashmir were facing starvation due to continued military siege in territory and the coronavirus lockdown for the last several months. He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the plight of the people of the occupied territory.

He also welcomed the recent report of the US International Commission on Religious Freedom wherein it expressed concern over the plight of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir.—KMS