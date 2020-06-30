India urged to shift Yaseen Atai, Engr Rasheed to Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family members of Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yaseen Atai and former member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, have called on India to shift the two illegally detained Kashmiri leaders to Srinagar.

The family of Mohammad Yaseen in a statement in Srinagar said that Atai who is detained leader in a jail in Braili, India, is seriously ill and be shifted to Srinagar because of his deteriorating health.

His wife, Sakeena has been admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar due to pneumonia and she is on ventilator.

Yaseen Atai has two children and 90-year-old mother at home. The detained leader is already a patient of sugar and Hypertension. “This puts him in a high risk and makes him more vulnerable to current health crisis,” the statement issued by his family said.

Mohmmad Yaseen is in Barili Jail, India, since August 04, last year and his ailing mother and wife asked the Indian government to shift him to Srinagar Jail.

Meanwhile, the family of former Kashmir Assembly member, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has also demanded his release from Tihar Jail, New Delhi. He is languishing in the Indian jail in a fabricated case as he has been very vocal about the rights of people of occupied Kashmir.—KMS