India unleashed brute apparatus to browbeat Muslims: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has censured the Indian government over the ongoing brutality and state oppression against the Muslims of India after they staged protests against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Taking to Twitter Monday, the prime minister said: “India has unleashed its brute & oppressive state apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission.”

He said that India was working on a plan to “further marginalise” the Indian Muslims on political, economic, and cultural grounds, but the face of New Delhi’s so-called “democracy” was exposed to the world.

Before the premier, the Foreign Office strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of the Muslims who were registering a peaceful protest after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks issued by two members of the ruling political party Bhartiya Janata Party about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The indiscriminate and widespread use of brute force by the Indian authorities across various states in India resulted in the killing of two innocent Muslim protesters and injuring of thirteen others in Ranchi city.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, in a press release, said that the footage of Indian forces unabashedly opening fire on unarmed protesters in Ranchi city was horrific beyond belief. In Uttar Pradesh alone a total of 227 people had been arrested so far.

Leaders of prominent Islamic groups and mosques in India appealed to fellow Muslims on Monday to suspend plans for protests against derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) made by two members of the ruling Hindu-nationalist party.

The message to avoid big gatherings was circulated after demonstrations took a violent turn last week, leading to the death of two Muslim teenagers and the wounding of more than 30 people, including the police.