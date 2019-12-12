India under Modi moving steadily with a supremacist agenda: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world regarding the severe consequences of the Hindu supremacist agenda of Indian premier Narendra Modi that is threatening massive bloodshed and war.

PM Imran Khan, in a series of tweets on Thursday said that India is going ahead with its Hindu supremacist agenda under the leadership of Narendra Modi which begun with the illegal annexation and siege of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

In his condemning remarks, the premier counted the unending steps of the Indian government for implementation of its agenda by stripping two million Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps and then the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law.

He criticized, “All this accompanied by mob lynching of Muslims & other minorities in India.”

Raising the alarm for gaining the global attention over the issues, PM Khan said that the world must realize, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII [World War II].

He added that Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pak under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed & far-reaching consequences for the world.

PM Khan pointed out, saying in his last tweet, “As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalized & the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed & war.”

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to 6 years for these migrants. Importantly, it is only applicable to the people from communities mentioned above, excluding Muslims.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Bill for Parliament on 4 December 2019 and was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10. The Bill is to be presented to the Rajya Sabha on 11 December 2019. The Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) unanimously approved the bill while some showed dissent towards what has been dubbed an ‘anti-Muslim’ law.