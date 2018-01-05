India has turned IOK into big jail: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that India has turned Kashmir into a big jail.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that arresting people, placing Hurriyat leaders under house arrest and clamping curfews and restrictions had become order of the day in the occupied territory. He said that the puppet rulers propagated slogans like “battle of ideas” and “no bullet but talks” and tried to deceive people by such slogans. The JKLF Chairman said that the main objective of the so-called rulers and the Indian forces was to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice in the name of cordon and search operations to force them to give up their resistance against Indian illegal occupation. He said that India’s military might would never succeed to intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation visited Magarmalbagh area of Srinagar and participated in a congregational prayer meeting for Shareefa Begum, who was mother-in-law of prominent martyred freedom leader, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, and mother of a martyred youth, Mian Ashiq Hussein.—KMS