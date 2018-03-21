India trying to ruin peace, stability in region: Barjees

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Barjees Tahir says India is trying to ruin peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, he said harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families by Indian officials is a sheer violation of diplomatic norms. He said that such kind of behaviour will further deteriorate security situation in the region.

The Minister said Islamabad is issuing visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India to visit their religious places in Pakistan, while on the other hand, New Delhi is stubbornly denying similar facilities to Pakistani pilgrims to visit Ahmer Sharif.

Barjees Tahir strongly condemned Indian Home Minister’s threat to cross the Line of Control. He said that Pakistan cannot be frightened by hurling such threats and it will continue extending its political, diplomatic, and moral support to Kashmiri brotheren.

The Minister said that lasting peace can be restored in the region by resolving the Kashmir issue in light of UN Resolutions over this dispute.

Orignally published by NNI