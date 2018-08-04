India trying to illegally change demography in IOK: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that India is illegally transforming the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir to achieve its political goals and in marginalizing the Muslims.

President Azad Kashmir expressed these views while talking to Member Legislative Assembly and former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Turabi, who met the President at the President Block in Jammu and Kashmir House.

Abdul Rashid Turbani briefed President Masood Khan about his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and told that his meeting remained very positive. He said that Turkey has always supported the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in a democratic manner.

President Masood Khan said that the recently released report by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights covers serious human rights violations within Indian Occupied Kashmir. This report, he said, has comprehensively listed violations including arbitrary arrests, murders, mass graves and use of sexual violence by the Indian armed forces. He also welcomed the fact that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also supported the report and its recommendations.

The President further said that he recently met British Member Parliament Chris Lesslie during a hearing on Kashmir called by the All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group at the House of Commons. He said that a report by APPKG will also be released soon, which will factually highlight the gross human rights violations taking place in IOK.

President while highlighting the recommendations of the UN report, said that the Commission has clearly pointed; firstly, towards forming a commission of inquiry for assessing the human rights situation in IOK; and secondly, ensuring the people of Kashmir are allowed to exercise their right to self-determination.

President Masood Khan said that we should never forget the fact that a strong and stable Pakistan can be the best advocate for the people of Kashmir. Therefore, he said, political and economic stability in Pakistan is very important.

