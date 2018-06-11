India treats Kashmir as its colony: Shabbir Dar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has said that the recent statement of pro-India National Conference leader, Farooq Abdullah proves that India treats Kashmir as its colony.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the confession by Farooq Abdullah should serve as an eye-opener to those who support occupation and pro-India politicians including Farooq himself.

He said the policy makers in Delhi do not give importance to the so-called Kashmir Assembly so participation in the sham elections is a futile exercise and causes damage to the ongoing freedom movement. He said the international pressure as per Farooq Abdullah has forced India to offer talks which is the only way forward for achieving durable peace and prosperity in the region.—KMS