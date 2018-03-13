India tops list of arms importers: SIPRI

New Delhi

India has been the world’s largest importer of arms in the last five years, revealed the Stockholm based think tank on Monday.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in its report stated that India accounted for 13% of the total global arms import between 2012 and 2016, which is highest among all the countries.

According to the report, China was increasingly able to substitute arms imports with indigenous products, India remained dependent on weapons technology from Russia, the US, Europe, Israel and South Korea.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest arms importer in 2012-16, with an increase of 212% compared with 2007–11. Arms imports by Qatar went up by 245%. According to the report, Russia accounted for a 23% share of global exports in the period 2012–16 and 70% of its arms exports went to India, Vietnam, China and Algeria.

The US was the top arms exporter in 2012–16 with a one- third share of global arms exports and its supplies rose by 21% compared with 2007–11. Almost half of its arms exports went to the Middle East, said the report.—INP