India to ‘wait and watch’ on Pakistan for talks

Observer Report

New Delhi

India’s state minister for External Affairs General VK Singh on Monday stated that India will wait and watch on holding dialogue with Pakistan as there has been no change in the latter’s policy towards India.

“Dialogue can happen only when the environment is conducive,” he stated while speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Smart Border Management’ event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers for Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Responding to reports on Pakistan’s initiative in opening up the route for Kartarpur corridor, he said he did not receive any proposal from Pakistan to open the route.

“Nothing has come from the government’s (Pakistan) side. This issue has been going on for a very long time. If anything comes about we will let you know,” he said.

He further said: “From plains to deserts and mountains and other terrains, one kind of solution cannot be applied to our border and the variety of the terrain has to be factored in while designing any solutions for making the border security more robust and smart”.

