India to remove Allama Iqbal chapter from the curriculum

Indian officials are considering removing a chapter on Muhammad Iqbal, also known as Allama Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan, from the sixth-year curriculum for bachelor’s degrees.

According to the article, the Academic Council of Delhi University has decided to remove the chapter from the political science textbook.

A right-wing student body has embraced the anti-Pakistan and history-phobic stance.

“The academic council of Delhi University agreed to remove fanatical religious scholar Mohmmad Iqbal from the course syllabus for political science at DU (Delhi University). According to a statement from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, it was previously included in the sixth-semester paper on “Modern Indian political thought” for BA students.

The ‘philosophical father of Pakistan’ is Muhammad Iqbal. He was a crucial figure in Jinnah’s rise to prominence within the Muslim League. It said, “Mohammad Iqbal shares equal blame with Mohammad Ali Jinnah for the division of India.

According to the publication, Allama Iqbal’s “Modern Indian Political Thought” chapter is a component of the BA’s sixth-semester paper. The university’s Executive Council will ultimately decide whether to eliminate the chapter, according to the authorities quoted in the article.

Among other units in the aforementioned chapter, “Iqbal: Community” has the goal of studying significant subjects through particular thinkers.

“The course has been created to provide students with a glimpse of the complexity and richness of Indian politicals.”

It should be noted that Allama Iqbal’s poem “Saare Jahan se Accha” is one of the most well-known examples of patriotic poetry, and India has held a special place in its heart for the song since its primary lyric extols the nation. The song was created as an ode to Hindustan, which includes modern-day Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, at the turn of the 20th century in pre-partition India.

Allama Iqbal, however, received the honour of being recognised as Pakistan’s national poet since he originated the concept of a separate country for Muslims, which became known as Pakistan.