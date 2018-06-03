India to participate in BRICS meet in S. Africa

New Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday left for South Africa to attend the BRICS and the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) ministerial meetings.

During her visit to South Africa, the minister will also commemorate the 125th anniversary of India’s pre-independence icon Mahatma Gandhi’s eviction from a train’s “whites-only” coach that inspired him to launch struggle for freedom movement against the British in India.

On June 7, Swaraj along with 300 dignitaries, including leading South African politicians, will embark on a symbolic train ride from Pentrich station to Pietermaritzburg station to commemorate Gandhi’s eviction from the train on that day in 1893.

Employing nonviolent civil disobedience, Gandhi led India to independence and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. In India, he is known as the Father of the Nation.—Agencies