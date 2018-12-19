India to impose president’s rule in IHK

Observer Report

New Delhi

Following months of turmoil in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the occupying government is set to impose president’s rule in the valley, Economics Time reported.

The move by the Indian government comes as the earlier imposed governor’s rule in the occupied valley ended on Wednesday.

In June, India’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the governing coalition in IoK because of what it called worsening “terrorism and violence”. The Hindu nationalist party had ruled in the occupied valley since March 2015. After the BJP’s withdrawal, the state’s governor – a figurehead appointed by New Delhi – was given the responsibility of ruling IoK until fresh elections were held or a new coalition was cobbled together.

In November, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly minutes before People’s Democratic Party laid claim with the support of National Conference and Congress.

The move comes amid a complete lockdown imposed by the Indian occupying forces as civilians take to the streets to march against the death of 11 civilians in Pulwama.

Police and Indian para-military forces put up barricades in various parts of Srinagar and patrolled in force to prevent a march towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh area. Authorities had also shut down mobile, internet and train services.

The call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, against the killings by Indian troops in Pulwama district at the weekend. On December 15, the Indian troops killed as many as 11 Kashmiri youths during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition on protesters in the Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama. The Indian army, in a statement late on Sunday, warned the people against protesting.

