India to equip its troops in IoK with new weapons

New Delhi

The Ministry of Defence, headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, has decided to equip the troops deployed along Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China with new and latest technology equipped AK rifles, Light Machine Guns (LMGs), battle carbines and other such new weapons.

Reports said that the weapons would cost Rs 5366 crore. The weapons will be acquired by the Defence Ministry under the Fast Track Procedure (FTP) and delivered to the Army soldiers expeditiously.

The Defence Ministry has initiated the exercise for procurement of the weapons including 72,400 assault rifles, 93,895 battle carbines and 16,479 Light Machine Guns, which will together cost an estimated Rs 5,366 crore. The weapons will be acquired through selected foreign armament companies.

The reports suggested that major chunk of the weapons could be provided to the Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control.—KMS