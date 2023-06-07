India to deploy 300 more paramilitary companies in IIOJK in yatra’s name

India is planning to deploy 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the garb of upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Officials said the additional forces would be deployed on the demand of police in occupied Kashmir for the yatra that starts from 1st of next month and will continue for 62 days till August 31.

Meanwhile, India’s dreaded Special Investigation Unit has arrested 58 Kashmiris on charges of involvement in pro-freedom activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Since its formation, the unit has carried out frequent raids across Kashmir in synergy with paramilitary forces against those active in freedom activists and their supporters.

Meanwhile, people staged a protest demonstration during a so-called anti-encroachment drive at Shaheedi Chowk in Kathua district, today. The protest broke out after the people of the area came to know that the authorities were dismantling a commercial building at the Chowk.

Senior APHC leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar today said the Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India and the two countries should resolve it through a peaceful dialogue process.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC said that press freedom is under threat in India under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party.—KMS