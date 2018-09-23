India thrash listless Pakistan

Observer Report

Dubai

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan struck blistering centuries as India thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in a match of Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday.

This was Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat against India in the Asia Cup.

Sharma hit four 6s and seven 4s in his unbeaten 111 off 119 balls while Dhawan struck 100-ball 111 with the help of two 6s and sixteen 4s to guide India to a comfortable win against Pakistan.

India chased down the Pakistan target of 138 in 39.3 overs and nine wickets in hand.

