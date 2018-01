New Delhi

India tested its longest-range intercontinental missile on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

The 5,000-km range (3,107-mile) Agni missile was tested from an island in the Bay of Bengal, the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

The Agni-V is an advanced version of the indigenously built Agni, or Fire, series, part of a programme that started in the 1980s. It has been tested previously before.