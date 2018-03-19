India taking cue from Israel to deal with IOK people: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that India is directly taking cue from Israel to deal with Kashmiri freedom-loving people.

A high-level party delegation led by Engineer Farooq Khan, today, visited Balhama to express solidarity with those whose residential houses were raised to ground by Indian forces in the garb of a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).

The delegation, while expressing sympathy with the affected families including that of Madhosh Balhami, also paid rich tributes to martyrs Rasiq Nabi of Tral, Shabbir Ahmad of Awantipora and their companion martyred at Balhama. The delegation members said India is strictly following Israeli path to kill and crush the freedom movement of Kashmir by targeting residential houses and damaging Kashmiris economically.

Another DFP delegation led by Ghulam Rasool Nawaz went to Awantipora to express solidarity with the family of Shaheed Shabbir Ahmad.

The DFP reiterated if India is interested in ending the ongoing bloodshed in the region, it must acknowledge that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute whose people are yet to decide about their political future. One after another, 18 resolutions passed by the UNSC in this regard stand legal witness to the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The party said due to lingering Kashmir dispute, the people living across the Line of Control are facing oppression and they suffer due to day to day border skirmishes as well. It expressed deep shock over the latest killings of five members of a family in Poonch and said unless and until India shuns its unethical stance about Kashmir dispute there can be no ending to such innocent killings as Kashmir dispute is the only reason of India-Pakistan enmity.—KMS