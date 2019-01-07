India takes over operations of part of Chabahar Port in Iran

New Delhi

India has taken over operations of the strategic Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province of energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the government said on Monday.

This is the first time India will be operating a port outside its territory. “The Government of India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, in Iran during the Chabahar Trilateral Agreement meeting held there on December 24, 2018,” the shipping ministry said in a statement here.

The heads of Indian, Iranian and Afghanistan delegation jointly inaugurated the office of the Indian SPV — India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) at Chabahar.

“The physical take-over of the terminal area, cargo handling equipment and Office building was completed by December 29, 2018,” the statement said.

Commercial operations began at IPGCFZ with the arrival of a vessel, it said adding, a Cyprus registered bulk carrier had arrived at Chabahar with 72,458 MT of corn cargo.

The vessel MV Macheras berthed at the terminal at 0130 hrs on December 30, 2018, and IPGCFZ carried out its first cargo operation by discharging the imported cargo (ex Brazil) using pneumatic un-loaders, it added.

The first phase of the Chabahar port was inaugurated in December 2017 by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, opening a new strategic route connecting Iran, India and Afghanistan.

Under the agreement signed between India and Iran earlier, India is to equip and operate two berths in Chabahar Port Phase-I with capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $22.95 million on a 10-year lease.— PTI

