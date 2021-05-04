India surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 infections in India has officially surpassed 20 million cases.

India claims that the number of infections has been steadily decreasing since April 30, when it reported more than 400,000 daily cases. On Tuesday, it recorded 355,832 cases.

According to experts, the amount of fatalities and illnesses is under reported.

An oxygen scarcity in Delhi’s capital shows no signs of abating, and residents are battling for treatment.

On Monday, the city recorded 448 deaths, which is a new high.

The Delhi government has confirmed that the army would be in charge of the Covid medical services and intensive care units.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, has consistently said that the city does not receive adequate oxygen from the federal government, which assigns oxygen quotas to states.

Officials from the federal government, on the other hand, argue that there are any shortages, claiming that the problem stems from transportation.

Despite the fact that India generates thousands of tonnes of oxygen every day, some analysts believe the supply shortage is due to a lack of expenditure in delivery networks.

To protect supply, Delhi hospitals have resorted to posting SOS messages on social media. Hours spent in lines to refill portable canisters have been a feature of residents’ everyday routine.

Officials have also been encouraged to locate additional cremation places because the city’s morgues and crematoriums are overburdened with Covid deaths.

During a mass cremation at the Ghaziapur Municipal crematorium, people conduct last rites for relatives who died of Covid-19 disease while other funeral pyres are shown.

The problem has been exacerbated by a slow vaccine programme.

While becoming the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, there is a scarcity of vaccines. Since January, slightly more than 10% of India’s 1.4 billion population have received one dose, with just around 2% receiving two doses.

The world’s largest vaccine maker, India’s Serum Institute, has reported that shortages could last for months.

Despite the dire condition, health officials said Delhi was one of a variety of states where infections were slowing, indicating that there was “cautious hope” of a break from the second wave that is wreaking havoc across the country.

