‘India suppressing voices of resistance leaders’

Islamabad

Hurriyet AJK chapter leaders, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi and Syed Aijaz Rehmani have said that India is suppressing peaceful voices of resistance leaders by use of force in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi and Syed Aijaz Rehmani during interactions with a media group in Islamabad condemned the continued detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and other Hurriyet leaders in jails and houses and said that the Indian authorities were committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They said suppressing peaceful voices of resistance leaders by the puppet regime had no moral justification.

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Shahidul Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani , Kamran Yousuf photojournalist Javaid Ahmad and Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Shah in India’s Tihar jail.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said Kashmiri people are demanding right to self determination and military might approach of India could not muzzle the Kashmiris’ just struggle. Naqshbandi has appealed to UN Secretary General to send a fact finding mission to Kashmir so that human rights violations may come to light.—KMS