India suppresses voices of dissent by military might: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that India is the only so-called democracy in the world which keeps its political opponents in jails and detention centers and suppresses the voices of dissent by military might.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a public gathering at Bilal Masjid in Srinagar, today, termed India’s claims of being the largest democracy of the world as hoax and said that New Delhi was the only so-called democratic country which was suppressing Kashmiris’ aspirations of freedom by bullets, pellets and detentions.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris were languishing in jails and police stations and were being subjected to the worst oppression and torture. He said that many prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Feroz Ahmad Butt, Fida Ahmad, Muhammad Hussein, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ishaq Pala, Abdul Waheed Naik, Shabbir Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Muhammad Maqbool, Shareefudin, Fehmeda Sofi and Javaid Ahmed Khan were in jails for long.—KMS