India summons Iran envoy over Delhi violence comment

Observer Report

New Delhi

India on Tuesday summoned the Iranian ambassador and lodged protest over Tehran’s comments on the recent incidents of “organised violence” against Muslims in Delhi, local media reported.

Envoy Ali Chegeni was told that Iran’s foreign minister “commented on a matter which is purely internal to India,” sources told the Press Trust of India.

Condemning the communal violence, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had urged Indian authorities to “ensure the well being of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail”.

“Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” he tweeted on Monday.

Besides 47 fatalities, shops, schools and homes were burnt as thugs terrorized northeast Delhi residents for four days before Delhi Police, criticised for their slow reaction, managed to get things under control.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to microblogging website Twitter and urged Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of “ALL” Indians, regardless of their religion.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India.