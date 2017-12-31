India summons its HC in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has summoned Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to hold consultations over the matter of family reunion of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India has alleged that Jadhav’s family was harassed while they were visiting him in Pakistan. Swaraj claimed that the visit was used by Pakistan for propaganda purposes.

On December 25, Jadhav’s mother and wife met him at the Pakistani Foreign Office in Islamabad. The meeting was allowed by Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.

Jadhav confessed to his role as an Indian spy and terrorist during the meeting with his family, according to reports in the Indian media.

During the meeting with his mother Avanti and wife Chetna on December 25 in Islamabad, Jadhav admitted he was an Indian spy and had engineered a spate of terror attacks on Pakistani soil.

The meeting lasted almost 40 minutes, the Pakistan Foreign Office said. Indian diplomats, including Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, accompanied Jadhav’s family and were present during the meeting, which was conducted in a specially prepared room via an intercom through a glass partition.