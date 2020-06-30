India stops Sikhs from visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Lahore

New Delhi’s obduracy prevented Indian Sikh pilgrims from visiting the holy site of Sikhism after Pakistan reopened Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, more than three months after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kartarpur corridor, which was temporarily closed in March, has been reopened on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th Sikh century ruler of Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims from different cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, celebrated the 181st birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The Sikh leaders expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan for reopening of the Gurudwara in Kartarpur. They also demanded of India to allow Indian Sikhs to come to Pakistan. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib has been reopened with strict standard operating procedures, including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, in place in the wake of the pandemic.