India stops COVID-19 vaccine supply to occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – In another act of repression, the Indian government has not only halted supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir but is also diverting the allocated stocks to other Indian cities.

A top health official of IIOJK’s anti-coronavirus operations said that vaccination drive has been stopped in the territory due to suspension of supply, KMS News reported.

The designated vaccination centers in different cities of the valley are currently wearing a deserted look due to non-availability of vaccines, leaving people of the occupied valley in uncertainty amid deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in India.

Media reports say hundreds of people daily visit the hospital amidst the lockdown to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus but they have to go back unvaccinated due to blockage of vaccine supply.

The residents of the occupied territory have expressed resentment over the criminal attitude of the Indian government of blocking vaccine supplies.

The halt to the supply comes at a time when the valley has witnessed the highest spike in Covid-related deaths and positive cases ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On Monday, the valley reported as many as 47 people deaths due to Covid-19 while 3,832 fresh infections were recorded only on Monday.

COVID Situation in India

The number of new Covid-19 infections in India has officially surpassed 20 million cases.

India claims that the number of infections has been steadily decreasing since April 30, when it reported more than 400,000 daily cases. On Tuesday, it recorded 355,832 cases.

According to experts, the amount of fatalities and illnesses is under reported.

An oxygen scarcity in Delhi’s capital shows no signs of abating, and residents are battling for treatment.

On Monday, the city recorded 448 deaths, which is a new high.

The Delhi government has confirmed that the army would be in charge of the Covid medical services and intensive care units.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, has consistently said that the city does not receive adequate oxygen from the federal government, which assigns oxygen quotas to states.