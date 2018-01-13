India steps up China border patrols

New Delhi

India will handle China’s growing assertiveness and has stepped up patrols on their disputed border to head off more standoffs, the country’s top army officer claimed on Friday.

“We understand China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation,” Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat told a press conference when asked about the border dispute.

“We have increased our troop levels… we have increased our patrolling intensity. We are capable of handling China’s assertiveness.

“We will not allow our territory to be invaded upon. Whenever intrusions take place we will defend because that’s there in our charter.”

Hundreds of Chinese and Indian troops faced off last year on the Doklam plateau, a small strip close to the intersection between China, India and Bhutan.

Rawat said Indian soldiers crossed into foreign territory during the standoff but only because Chinese forces had “big equipment and they meant business”. “We knew they will try and claim the whole of Doklam. We felt a change in the status quo..(But) all effort was made by us to ensure it does not lead to a conflict. “Even if it would have escalated we were prepared (as) the terrain usually favours us.”—AFP