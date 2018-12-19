India stands exposed

Gravity of the situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu &

Kashmir can be gauged by the fact that Indian authorities

imposed a total curfew in parts of Srinagar and locked down several parts of the occupied region on Monday as police fired tear-gas at protesters defying curfew to march against the shooting dead of 11 civilians in Pulwama at the weekend. Police and Indian paramilitary forces put up barricades in various parts of Srinagar and patrolled in force to prevent a march towards the Indian Army Headquarters in Badami Bagh area. Authorities had also shut down mobile, internet and train services.

The latest events and developments in the occupied territory clearly show that India is using brutal tactics to suppress peaceful struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination but Kashmiris are fully resolved to continue their legitimate movement. India’s handling of the situation has widely been condemned not only by the Government and people of Pakistan but also the world community. Shortly after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made an impassioned call to the global community to intervene and stop the on-going bloodshed in the IoK, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing will of 1.5 billion Muslims all around the world, issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of innocent Kashmiris by occupation forces. The OIC too has called upon the international community to play its role in order to reach a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions adopted by the OIC and the UN Security Council, and fulfil the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The Foreign Minister has written letters to the United Nations Secretary General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and hopefully they too would take serious notice of the evolving situation in Occupied Kashmir. Grave and massive violations of human rights of people in Occupied Kashmir are not propaganda ploy of Pakistan as a recent report of the UN too has substantiated all such claims. However, we would urge the international community that mere issuance of condemnatory statements is not enough as the situation in Occupied Kashmir is alarming and Indian forces are engaged in ethnic cleansing with the objective of turning Muslim Kashmiris into a minority. Happenings in Occupied Kashmir have also sent a clear message to the international community as to who was sponsor of state terrorism.

