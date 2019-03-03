India should respond sensibly: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the peace another change in the region and this gesture of peace of PM Imran Khan will be written in golden words in the history. In a statement, he said PM Imran Khan has given the message of peace to people and government of India, and now it’s India’s turn to respond. He said Pakistan has always made solid measures for peace despite war hysteria of India and the release of the Indian pilot has been admired by the international community. He said PM Imran Khan has proved himself to be a real leader by taking step forward toward peace. He said India should respond sensibly now so that fears of war are dispersed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, presiding over a meeting at his office, reviewed performance of Livestock and Transport departments. The meeting decided that an Animal Health Act would be introduced for promotion and development of livestock sector in the province. The target of registration of one million cattle-heads was fixed and the meeting was informed that the activity would help produce a better breed, which would yield more milk and meat. It was also stated that crossbreed animals would be produced to get enhanced production of milk and meat by adopting IVF technology.

The meeting ordered for early completion of vaccination process for saving animals from different diseases in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the poultry project would be expanded for alleviation of poverty. He said that Punjab had a tremendous potential of increased production of milk and meat and the economy would also be strengthened due to development of livestock sector on modern lines. There is a dire need to pay attention to research and development in livestock sector, he added.

The CM said that livestock will be promoted to end poverty in rural areas. “We will have to adopt latest techniques for increased production of milk and meat and the livestock farmers will be informed about the latest methods of livestock farming,” he added.

The heads of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Board gave briefings about the steps taken for development of the sector.

Meanwhile, heads of Punjab Masstransit Authority and Lahore Transport Company also gave briefings about the transport department and the latest transport system. The chief minister said that the government was working hard to provide the best transport facilities to people and the latest transport service would also be introduced in backward areas of the province.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Jehanzeb Khichi, Provincial Advisor Faisal Jabwana, Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries and high officials were also present.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp