India should be made accountable for atrocities in IIOJK: CM

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Black Day and staged a protest on Indian Independence Day.

The Chief Minister said that the sham and so-called world’s largest democracy has been exposed as the Indian government violated all democratic norms and human values in occupied Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar said that India is committing serious human rights violations and has narrowed the life span for innocent Kashmiri people.