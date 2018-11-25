India shedding blood in IoK: Gandapur

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Pakistan is making efforts to promote peace in the region but on other hand India is involved in state terrorism in occupied Kashmiri.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Ali Amin Gandapur slammed Indian forces for massacre of innocent Kashmiris on a daily basis and called on the country to stop the genocide.

He said that India can’t suppress voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination by using force and it had to accept the reality at last.

Pakistan has showed its commitment to peace by fulfilling its promise to open the Kartarpur corridor, the Minister added.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian occupation forces martyred eight Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s 34-Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group at Batagund in the Kapran area of the district. A house was also destroyed in the firing by the troops.

Bodies of martyred youth were found from the debris of the destroyed house.

The authorities also suspended internet services in the Shopian district and other areas of south Kashmir.

