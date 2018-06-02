India set to buy ‘Spike’ missiles

New Delhi

India is set to place an order for Israeli ‘Spike’ missiles in a bid to boost its anti-tank capability against arch rival Pakistan, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The Indian Army wants to buy the Spike missile as a

“stop gap” measure before the Defence Research and Development Organisation can come up with an indigenous anti-tank missile of its own within the next three years. The purchase proposal is at an advanced stage and is awaiting Indian government approval, the person said, without giving any details.

The order for the anti-tank guided missile, made by Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, could be placed this year to meet the Army’s urgent requirements, the person said. A Rafael spokesman in Israel confirmed that a potential deal is under discussion, but wouldn’t comment further until something is signed. After a long procurement process, India terminated its plan to buy $500-million worth of Spike missiles in January 2018.

The decision came just ahead of a visit to New Delhi by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who raised the cancellation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during bilateral talks. Netanyahu later told reporters the deal was back on.—Bloomberg