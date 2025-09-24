India set 169-Run target for Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four

DUBAI – Indian young opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 37-ball 75 to propel the Men in Blue to a commanding 168/6 against Bangladesh in their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four showdown.

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Jaker Ali gambled by sending India in to bat, but the move backfired spectacularly. Right from the outset, Abhishek and his partner-in-crime Shubman Gill tore into the bowling, piling up 77 runs in just seven overs. Gill played his part with a blazing 19-ball 29 studded with two fours and a six before Rishad Hossain finally broke the partnership, handing Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough.

But Abhishek was far from done. The southpaw kept punishing the bowlers, briefly joining forces with Shivam Dube (2) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5) before a mix-up saw him run out in the 12th over. His explosive innings, laced with six fours and five towering sixes, was highest score of the match and had India’s fans on their feet.

However, India wobbled after his departure, suddenly reeling at 129/5 in the 15th over. Just when Bangladesh sensed an opening, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel stepped up. Pandya showcased his class with a fluent 38 off 29 balls, peppered with four boundaries and a six, while Patel battled hard to stay unbeaten on 10 from 15 deliveries.

Their 39-run stand for the sixth wicket ensured India finished strongly, even though Pandya was dismissed off the very last ball by Mohammad Saifuddin.

Among the bowlers, Rishad Hossain shone brightest for Bangladesh with 2/27 in three overs, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin chipped in with one wicket apiece.

India’s innings, powered by Abhishek’s stormy knock and Pandya’s grit, has now set the stage for a thrilling chase under the Dubai lights, with Bangladesh left to rue their captain’s fateful decision to bowl first.