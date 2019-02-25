India sends 10 companies to violence-hit Arunachal

New Delhi

As many as 1,000 paramilitary troops have been dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh as widespread violence erupted in the state over the recommendation to grant permanent resident certificates to six communities, officials said Sunday.

At least two persons have died as protests broke out on Saturday after the state government announced that it was considering issuing PRC to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes living in the Namsai and Changlang districts. The communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of them are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched 10 additional companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for deployment in law-and-order duties in Itanagar and other violence-hit places, an official said.

Share on: WhatsApp