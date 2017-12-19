India again seeks Karzai’s support

Special Report

Islamabad

After failing to convince President Ashraf Ghani to allow India a base in Afghanistan the Indian prime minister has now turn to win the support of former President Hamid Karzai and sought his backing for the idea. Reports from India suggest that PM Modi is disappointed with President Ashraf Ghani and has turned to revive ‘Karazi team’ in Afghanistan to put pressure on U.S. and Pakistan.

Mr. Hamid Karzai reached New Delhi on Saturday (December 16) and held detailed talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to formulate India’s military role in Afghanistan. Mr. Karzai also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and offered his services to promote Indian influence in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile during an interview Mr. Hamid Karzai also questioned the legitimacy of presence of U.S. troops and called President Trump’s new policy on Afghanistan as “disappointment”.

Regarding his meeting with Indian Prime Minister on December 16, 2017, he told an interviewer “We discussed all issues of relevance in South Asia, including the war against terrorism and extremism.”

Mr. Karzai was also quoted as saying that “We don’t want war, and we don’t want U.S planes bombing our people.” Karzai added that “we all know how U.S and Pakistan came together to fund extremist groups in the 1980s during Soviet times. They have long been bedfellows on this policy.”

Karzai questioned “How has D’aesh increased its presence on the U.S’ watch in Afghanistan? Naturally all these countries are concerned.” He continued: “It is for the U.S to explain, how with all that manpower and so much fighting and loss of life over 15 years, there is more terrorism in Afghanistan today?

Hamid Karzai also called on the U.S. to “negotiate a new compact and terms of engagement for their presence in Afghanistan now. This is why I have been calling for the Loya Jirga to be convened, to re-legitimize the U.S presence. The more the U.S opposes this Jirga, the more Afghans with turn away from them.”