India returns 13 Pakistani prisoners

Salm Ahmed

Lahore

India returned 13 Pakistani prisoners, including two women and a girl born in captivity, back to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on Thursday.

The two women — Mumtaz and Fatima — were apprehended on charges of drug trafficking after travelling to India via the Samjhauta Express in 2006.

Fatima’s 10-year-old daughter Hina was born in captivity, as Fatima was pregnant at the time of her arrest. Indian police handed the prisoners over to the Pakistan Rangers at the border. Relations between the two neighbouring countries have been tense with regular instances of cross-border firing across the Line of Control.