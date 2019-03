Web Desk

New Delhi

The Indian government has removed a senior air force officer reportedly after Pakistan’s successful strikes and capturing of a pilot on February 27.

According to Indian media reports, Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar has been appointed as the new chief of Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command (WAC) on Thursday in place of Air Marshal C Harikumar.

The decision came after Pakistan’s surprise response against Indian aggression on Wednesday.

