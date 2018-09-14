India remains on White House major list on drug trade

New York,

India continues to remain on the White House list of countries that are major transit points for or producer of illicit drugs.

The annual list was released on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump prepared for a global campaign against drugs at the UN later in September.

India has been on the list since 2004 when President George W Bush first issued it under a 2003 law enacted by Congress and President Barack Obama continued to keep it there.

India’s inclusion on the list has been a point of friction between New Delhi and Washington.—KMS