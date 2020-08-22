India releases three lakhs cusec of water in Chenab River

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

India has released three lakhs cusec of water in the Chenab River. The administration has issued alerts for Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and for inhabitants across the river, per reports on Saturday. India opened all spillways of the Salal Dam on the Chenab River in the Reasi district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after water touched danger level.

Authorities of the Head Marala and irrigation department have been advised to remain prepared for any possible situation. Water level of the Head Marala increased from 76,000 cusec to 1,40,000 cusec in five hours.

Meanwhile, the water level is soaring in Chenab River at Head Marala as the local authorities apprehended medium level flooding in the river, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Chiniot has directed departments concerned and the settlements along the river to take precautionary measures in view of likely flooding in Chenab River.

The Chenab River flow coming from Head Marala will pass through Chiniot today, deputy commissioner said in a statement.

According to officials, the river water level at Head Marala has reached to 100,000 cusecs due to discharge of water in the river from India without prior intimation.

The Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, had earlier predicted medium to high floods in the nullahs of Chenab, Ravi, and Jhelum rivers at Mangla (upstream) and flash flooding in the local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir besides urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions during next 72 hours.