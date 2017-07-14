India rejects China’s mediation offer

Islamabad-Delhi ties

Observer Report

New Delhi

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Thursday made it clear that India is, “ready to have a dialogue with Pakistan … but in a bilateral framework.”

Baglay made the remarks in response to China’s offer to “play a constructive role to improve the relations between Pakistan and India,” which came on Wednesday.

According to ANI, Baglay said, “Our stand is absolutely clear as far as I recall on the remarks, which motioned that Kashmir issue is central to peace and stability. All of us know that the heart of the matter is cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India, including Jammu and Kashmir.”

“We are ready to have a dialogue with Pakistan, among other issues, but in a bilateral framework. So the [India’s] position of addressing all issues with Pakistan, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in a bilateral framework has not changed.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said, “Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. The conflict between the two countries along the line of control in Kashmir is neither conducive to their own stability and development nor regional peace and tranquillity.”