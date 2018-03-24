India refuses visas

Relations between Pakistan and India are once again at very low point and quite tense as the Indian Government is continuing to indulge in all sorts of hostility including constant firing and killing of innocent, unarmed civilians along the LoC, threatening to even cross it and harassment of Pakistan High Commission staff members in New Delhi and elsewhere. Now, New Delhi has gone a step further by refusing to issue visas to Pakistanis who wanted to visit India in connection with Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Foreign Office spokesperson has quite rightly expressed great disappointment over this refusal of visas despite the fact that India was obliged to issue visas to the intending pilgrims under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. India has done this ironically on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti who has for centuries been a symbol of bringing communities closer to each other, this negative and hostile Indian act also undermines the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people to people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries.

Contrary to this negative and hostile attitude of India, it is a matter of record that only in February 2018 Pakistan had made all arrangements to facilitate the visit of 173 Indian pilgrims who wanted to visit Katas Raj near Jhelum who were, however, forced to withdraw their applications from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. This is not something new for Indian rulers who are constantly causing gross human rights violations in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir by persisting with brutalities and atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris who are struggling and demanding fundamental right of self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

Related