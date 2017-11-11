India refuses talks on SAARC revival

New Delhi

India has dashed any hopes of reviving the Saarc process, saying the regional grouping could only function in an atmosphere free from terrorism. Equally, the government reiterated that it would engage in security groups like the “quadrilateral” as long as it advanced Indian interests.

“India is open and willing to work with like minded countries on issues that advance our interests and promote our interests,” secretary (east) Preeti Saran told journalists.

Responding to questions about remarks by Pakistan’s minister for environment who said the current state of atmospheric pollution could be addressed by both countries under the Saarc framework, the MEA spokesperson said Saarc meetings could only happen when “one country” decided to stop providing an enabling environment to terrorism. The MEA statement came on the back of Pakistani reports that Sri Lanka had supported Pakistan on reviving Saarc. — INP