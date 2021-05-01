India records over 400,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

A migrant worker gets her temperature checked before being allowed to board a train tomorrow to head to her home state, in Jammu, India, Thursday, June.11, 2020. Two and a half months of nationwide lockdown kept numbers of infections relatively low in India. But with restrictions easing in recent weeks, cases have shot up with India's tally becoming the fifth highest in the world, raising questions about whether authorities have done enough to avert catastrophe. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
New Delhi

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.

Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity. — Agencies

