India records highest single-day death toll

India has recorded its highest recorded single-day death toll from the illness — 6,148 fatalities after an eastern state amended its data to account for persons who died of COVID-19 at home or in private facilities.

On Wednesday, the health authorities of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, raised the overall COVID-related mortality toll from roughly 5,400 to more than 9,400.

According to statistics from the health ministry, India’s overall COVID caseload has risen to about 29.2 million, up 94,052 in the last 24 hours, with 359,676 deaths.

For the last three days, the nation has seen less than 100,000 new COVID cases every day. According to the government, there are roughly 1.17 million active cases.

After the regional High Court requested an examination of deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus in April and May, Bihar updated its toll.

The decision came after suspicions that the state administration was concealing the number of illnesses and fatalities.

According to India’s NDTV, a mortality audit indicated that although 1,600 people died of COVID in Bihar between March 2020 and March 2021, the number of fatalities from April to June 7 this year was a shocking 7,775, more than six times higher.

According to media sources, the state capital Patna bore the brunt of the pandemic, with 2,303 fatalities.

According to the health ministry, a total of 242.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided throughout the country, including 3.4 million in the previous 24 hours.

After the United States, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. In terms of COVID fatalities, it ranks third after the United States and Brazil.

